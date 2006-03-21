10 Uses for Baking Soda: Guidelines for Cleaning Your Bathroom

Glass shower doors add an elegant touch in a bathroom. But soapy water spots and stray flecks of toothpaste or shaving cream add an unattractive touch to glass doors. Most professionals discourage using common scouring powders to clean shower doors [source: Bath Enclosure Manufacturers Association].The tiny, gritty granules that scrub off strains can also leave tiny scratches.

Baking soda, in contrast, is a salt that dissolves in water. And at a mere 65 microns (0.0026 inches, or 0.0065 centimeters) in diameter, its granules aren't going to hurt anything [source: Natrium]. Sprinkle a little on a damp sponge and wipe down the glass. Rinse well and dry. For a really sharp finish, use a squeegee to avoid leaving lint and to minimize streaks.

Next, we look at lime -- not of the pie variety, but the kind that shows up in bathrooms -- and at how baking soda helps get rid of it.