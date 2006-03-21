Home & Garden
Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Putting Out Fires

Keep a box of baking soda within reach of the stove, but far enough away to be out of range of a fire. Follow these steps to put out fires with baking soda:

  • Pour baking soda directly on the flames to extinguish the fire.
  • Do not use baking soda to extinguish a fire in a deep fat fryer because the fat may splatter.
  • Do not use baking soda on any fire involving combustibles, such as wood or paper. Do not hesitate to call 911 if you think the fire is out of hand.
  • When the fire is extinguished, allow pots and their contents to cool before removing and cleaning.

