Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Ovens and Stoves
To clean induction and glass stovetops:
- Apply a baking-soda solution.
- Use a toothbrush to get into tight corners.
- Wipe the stovetop clean.
For a thorough oven cleaning:
- Leave 1 cup of ammonia in a cold, closed oven overnight to loosen dirt.
- In the morning, wipe away the ammonia.
- Then wipe the surfaces with baking soda.
To make cut grease buildup on stoves, backsplashes, or glossy enamel surfaces, use this homemade solution:
- 1/4 cup baking soda
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup ammonia
- 1 gallon hot water
Always wear rubber gloves and use in a well-ventilated area.