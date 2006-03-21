Home & Garden
Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

by Christine Halvorson

Ovens and Stoves

To clean induction and glass stovetops:

  • Apply a baking-soda solution.
  • Use a toothbrush to get into tight corners.
  • Wipe the stovetop clean.

For a thorough oven cleaning:

  • Leave 1 cup of ammonia in a cold, closed oven overnight to loosen dirt.
  • In the morning, wipe away the ammonia.
  • Then wipe the surfaces with baking soda.

To make cut grease buildup on stoves, backsplashes, or glossy enamel surfaces, use this homemade solution:

  • 1/4 cup baking soda
  • 1/2 cup white vinegar
  • 1 cup ammonia
  • 1 gallon hot water

Always wear rubber gloves and use in a well-ventilated area.

