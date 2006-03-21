Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your Kitchen

To clean induction and glass stovetops:

Apply a baking-soda solution.

Use a toothbrush to get into tight corners.

Wipe the stovetop clean.

For a thorough oven cleaning:

Advertisement

Leave 1 cup of ammonia in a cold, closed oven overnight to loosen dirt.

In the morning, wipe away the ammonia.

Then wipe the surfaces with baking soda.

To make cut grease buildup on stoves, backsplashes, or glossy enamel surfaces, use this homemade solution:

1/4 cup baking soda

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 cup ammonia

1 gallon hot water

Always wear rubber gloves and use in a well-ventilated area.