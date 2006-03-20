Uses for Salt: Cleaning Your Kitchen

In addition to working wonders on appliances and cookware, salt can be used all around the kitchen. Let's start with the sink area.

Clogs: A mixture of equal parts of salt, vinegar, and baking soda may help open up a slow-draining sink. Pour the solution down the drain; let it sit 1 hour, then pour boiling or very hot tap water down the drain.

A sink clog made up of greasy foods may be dislodged with 1/2 cup salt and 1/2 cup baking soda. Sprinkle this solution into the drain, then flush with hot tap water.

Odors: Pour a solution of 1 cup salt and 2 cups hot water down the kitchen drain to eliminate drain odors and break up grease deposits.

Pour 1/4 cup each of salt, baking soda, and dishwasher detergent into your garbage disposal. Turn on the hot water, then run the garbage disposal for a few seconds to clean out any debris and clear odors.

Spiff Up Kitchen Items

Wood: Clean a wood cutting board with soap and a little water. Follow the cleaning by wiping the board with a damp cloth dipped in salt until the salt is gone. The salt treatment will leave the board looking and feeling fresh. (Never cut meat, poultry, or fish on a wood cutting board.)

Wood breadboxes tend to become sticky with fingerprints and food. You can freshen one easily by wiping the surface with vinegar on a sponge or cloth. Do this periodically to prevent grime buildup. A heavy buildup may require repeated wipes with a sponge dampened with vinegar and sprinkled with salt.

Silverware: The tarnish on silverware can be removed by gently rubbing the pieces with salt and a soft cloth and then washing them by hand with dish soap and warm water.

To clean sterling silver pieces and bring back their shine, rub them with a paste made of 2 tablespoons salt and 1/2 cup vinegar. Dip a"> clean, soft cloth in the paste, then gently rub the silver pieces in a circular motion. Rinse the silverware, and then dry it with another soft cloth.

Dishes: When you can't wash the breakfast dishes immediately, sprinkle the plates with salt to prevent any egg from sticking. This will make the dishes easier to clean when you do have the time.

Plastic: Sprinkle some salt into a thermos or any closed container prone to developing odors. Leave overnight, then rinse. The smells should disappear, but you can repeat the steps if necessary.

As you can see, salt does wonders in the kitchen. It's already in your cupboards. Bring it out and use it!

Salt Makes Copper as Shiny as a New Penny Make your copper-bottom pans worthy of display. First, sprinkle the tarnished bottoms with salt, then scour the stains away with a cloth dampened with vinegar. Rinse the pan, and then wash it as usual. Another tarnish-fighting trick for copper pans: Use a spray bottle to apply undiluted vinegar to the bottom of the pan. Leave the vinegar on the pan until you can see the tarnish evaporating. Next sprinkle vinegar with salt, and scrub the entire surface with a scrubbing sponge. Rinse the pan, and repeat if necessary.

