Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your House

Are you ready to be astounded by vinegar's power over that grunge in your bathroom or on your hardwood floors? Believe it or not, vinegar is an extraordinary cleaning and deodorizing agent. This article includes various hints on how you can use vinegar to help clean your house. We'll start in the bathroom, which generally is among the home's toughest cleaning jobs.

Bathtubs

A bathtub ring requires a strong solvent. Try soaking paper towels with undiluted vinegar and placing them on the ring. Let the towels dry out, then spray with vinegar and scrub with a sponge.

Once a year, dump 1 gallon vinegar into your hot tub, and run it. This will help keep the jets from clogging with soap residue.

Showers

Showerheads can get clogged with mineral deposits from your water. Remove the deposits by mixing 1/2 cup vinegar and 1 quart water in a large bowl or bucket. Remove the showerhead and soak it in vinegar solution for 15 minutes. For plastic showerheads, soak for 1 hour in a mixture of 1 pint vinegar and 1 pint hot water.

Loosen soap scum on shower doors and walls by spraying them with vinegar. Let dry, then respray to dampen. Wipe clean. If needed, reapply and let it sit for several hours. Then dampen and wipe clean again.

Shower curtains or liners can become dulled by soap film or plagued with mildew. Keep vinegar in a spray bottle near the shower, and squirt the shower curtains once or twice a week. No need to rinse.

Sometimes mildew will leave a stain on shower curtains if not promptly removed. To remove these stains, mix borax with enough vinegar to make a paste, then scrub the stained area.

Sinks

Hard-water and mineral deposits around the sink and tub faucets can be removed by covering stained area with paper towels soaked in vinegar. Cover and leave on for 1 hour, then wipe with a damp sponge.

Toilets

Pour vinegar into the toilet and let it sit for 30 minutes. Next sprinkle baking soda on a toilet-bowl brush and scour any remaining stained areas. Flush.

