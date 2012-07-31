Insects: 5 Things Renters Should Look Out For

" " Sharing a space with other people often means sharing things you don't necessarily want. Like bugs. Larry Crowhurst/Oxford Scientific/ Getty Images

Most of us have or probably will live in an apartment at some point in our lives. And why not? Along with affordability, many apartment complexes boast amenities and features that rival some houses. In a lot of cases, they allow us to live closer to a downtown area than a house might.

But while there are many advantages to apartment renting, sharing a big space with many other people often means sharing things you don't necessarily want. Like bugs. From flies to roaches and the dreaded bed bugs, an insect infestation at an apartment can be very hard to get rid of.

In many cases, the apartment owner or leasing company is responsible for taking care of the pest problem. That can vary from state to state and even apartment complex to apartment complex, so it may fall upon you as the renter to handle the issue yourself.

We'll look at five insect pests renters should look out for, what they need to know about them, and perhaps most importantly, how to get rid of them.