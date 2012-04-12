How to Clean Bed Sheets and Comforters

If you sleep an average of 8 hours a night, then it's safe to assume you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. Based on that math, it's worth making your bed a nice place to be. Bedding is a lot like clothing: You have a wide range of options in a few different fabrics. Sheets range from your inexpensive, run of the mill, 300-thread count on up to your considerably more expensive 1,200-thread count Egyptian cotton. A higher thread count generally means softer and smoother sheets, but even lower thread counts can produce some nice softness. Whatever your thread count of choice is, you want to make sure they last a while. And just as with clothing, following proper laundry instructions will help keep your sheets and comforters in working order for longer.
Beyond washing your bedding for the sake of clean sheets, there are also health matters to consider. While you sleep, your body is shedding hundreds of thousands of dead skin cells, which make a nice meal for dust mites. Dust mites cause a lot of allergy problems, plus they're just gross. If you like to eat snacks in bed, then you can count on some food crumbs, which are begging for bugs. Also, natural body oils and sweat inevitably end up on sheets, not to mention other body fluids, like saliva and blood. None of this is pleasant to think about, so think of it as a gentle reminder to make those trips up and down the stairs to the laundry room even on days you don't feel like it. If you wash your bedding regularly, you can keep these issues in check. Read on for tips on washing your bed sheets and comforters.
