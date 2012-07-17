5 Ways to Control Fly Breeding Sites

" " One of the best ways to combat flies is to go after them where they breed. Visage/Stockbyte/ Getty Images

No one likes having flies in the house -- it's that simple. These little creatures might play an important role in nature, but when they get into our homes they tend to land on our food, buzz in our faces and become tiny nuisances that are quite hard to get rid of.

While you could chase a fly around with a swatter (or a shoe) all day long, one of the best ways to combat flies is to go after them where they breed, outside of your home, and keep them out of the house in the first place. We'll show you some of the best ways to control the spots where flies breed so you can hopefully get rid of the problem once and for all.