How to Get Rid of Ants

If your home has become infested with ants, don't worry. Getting rid of them is fast, easy, cheap and non-toxic. Many of the tips listed below are friendly enough to use around babies and pets. So read the tips listed below and learn about how you can use household ingredients to quickly and successfully rid your house of ants.

White vinegar - Mix a solution of one part white vinegar to one part water [source: - Mix a solution of one part white vinegar to one part water [source: Avian Web YGOY ]. Wipe your counters, tables, appliances and jars with the solution to kill ants and prevent them from returning.

Soap - Spray a soapy water solution into holes and crevices that may be the entry point for ants in your home. Soap is an effective remedy for preventing ants from entering your home [source: - Spray a soapy water solution into holes and crevices that may be the entry point for ants in your home. Soap is an effective remedy for preventing ants from entering your home [source: Avian Web YGOY ].

Cucumber peel - You have to try this method to believe that it works. Place a piece of cucumber peel in an area where you find ant infestations. Ants don't like cucumber and will not return [source: - You have to try this method to believe that it works. Place a piece of cucumber peel in an area where you find ant infestations. Ants don't like cucumber and will not return [source: Avian Web YGOY ].

Dried herbs - Ants are not fans of dried herbs, particularly mint and bay leaves. Sprinkle dried mint or place bay leaves in places where you find ants [source: - Ants are not fans of dried herbs, particularly mint and bay leaves. Sprinkle dried mint or place bay leaves in places where you find ants [source: Avian Web ].

Chili powder - If you find an ant hill in or near your home, sprinkle chili or cayenne pepper into their nest. The spicy powder will kill the ants at their source and prevent them from coming back [source: - If you find an ant hill in or near your home, sprinkle chili or cayenne pepper into their nest. The spicy powder will kill the ants at their source and prevent them from coming back [source: Avian Web ].

Borax - Borax is considered to be the most effective way to kill household ants. You may sprinkle it in powder form or mix the powder with a sugar solution and spray the liquid into ant nests. Be sure to keep the borax away from babies and young children, because it can cause skin irritations and headaches [source: YGOY ].

If all else fails, you can always call a professional exterminator.