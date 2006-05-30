Home-Security Tips

While it's difficult to protect your home from professional thieves, most home burglaries are done by amateurs. These thieves are more easily thwarted if you employ some of these simple security precautions:

Plan to "burglarize" yourself. You'll discover any weaknesses in your security system that may have previously escaped your notice.





Lock up your home, even if you go out only for a short time. Many burglars just walk in through an unlocked door or window.





Change all the locks and tumblers when you move into a new house.





For the most effective alarm system, conceal all wiring. A professional burglar looks for places where he or she can disconnect the security system.





Your house should appear occupied at all times. Use timers to switch lights and radios on and off when you're not at home.





If you have a faulty alarm that frequently goes off, get it fixed immediately and tell your neighbors that it's been repaired. Many people ignore an alarm that goes off periodically.





A spring-latch lock is easy prey for burglars who are "loiding" experts. Loiding is the method of slipping a plastic credit card against the latch tongue to depress it and unlock the door. A deadbolt defies any such attack. It is only vulnerable when there is enough space between the door and its frame to allow an intruder to use power tools or a hacksaw.





If you lose your keys, change the locks immediately.





Before turning your house key over to a professional house cleaner for several hours, make sure the person is honest and reputable as well as hardworking. Check all references thoroughly. If the house cleaner is from a firm, call your local Better Business Bureau to check on the firm's reputation.





Instead of keeping a spare key in a mailbox, under the doormat, or on a nail behind the garage, wrap the key in foil -- or put it in a 35mm film can -- and bury it where you can easily find it if you need it.





Don't leave notes for service people or family members on the door. These act as a welcome mat for a burglar.





If the entrances to your home are dark, consider installing lighting with an infrared detector. Most thieves don't want to be observed trying to get in a door.





Talk to your neighbors about any suspicious people or strange cars you notice lurking about.

To keep your tools from being stolen, paint the handles. Thieves avoid items that are easy to identify.





Trees located near windows or shrubbery that might shield a burglar from view can be major flaws in your home-protection plan. Consider your landscaping plan in light of your protection needs.





Ask for credentials from any sales-person who requests entry to your home. Ask that their ID be pushed under the door. Many professional burglars use this cover to check out homes. If you're doubtful, check with the person's office before letting him or her in.





Do not list your full name on your mailbox or your entry in the telephone book. Use only your initial and your last name.





If someone comes to your door asking to use the phone to call a mechanic or the police, keep the door locked and make the call yourself.



