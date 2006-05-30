Home-Security Tips

If your plans to be away from home have been publicized through a funeral, wedding, or similar newspaper notice, hire a house sitter. Burglars often read the newspapers to see who's planning to be away from home all day or for several days.





Ask your neighbors to use your garbage cans when you're on vacation so your absence won't be so evident.





If you're going to be away from home for several days -- or even for just one day -- adjust your telephone ring to its lowest volume. An unanswered phone is a quick tip that your home is empty.

We've covered home security -- when you're there or when you're away. Now you can r

est easier no matter where you are.

Burglers always look for signs that a house is uninhabited -- and the longer the house is empty, the more vulnerable it becomes. Follow these tips for keeping your house secure while you're away: