Electrical shock may look funny in cartoons, but it's a serious hazard that can lead to injuries and even death. Electrical shocks can cause skin burns, muscle pain, seizures, respiratory failure and heart attacks [source: Mayo Clinic]. Electrical Shock can occur both in the workplace and in the home. But with proper care and precautions, you can safely operate electrical devices. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to prevent electrical shock.

Overworked Receptacles From computers to cell phones and from TVs to lamps, there are a practically limitless number of devices to plug into your electrical outlets. However, overloading your receptacles with power bars and plugs can lead to shocks and fires. Try to spread your electrical devices around your home so that your receptacles only hold two plugs [source: TVA].

Three-Prong Plugs Try to use only three-pronged plugs in your electrical sockets. The third, bottom prong on your plugs is used to ground the electricity by preventing the buildup of the voltages that cause electrical shock [source: Princeton].

Avoid Water A common cause of electrical shock is using appliances near water sources. Keep all your electrical appliances away from water, whether in the bathroom, kitchen or workplace. Even if you're not using them, electrical devices can fall into your bathtub or sink and discharge electricity through you. Remember, never touch electrical appliances when you're wet [source: TVA].

Workplace Precautions If you use a lot of electrical tools at work, always make sure to wear the proper protective gear. Wear rubber-soled shoes and nonconductive gloves to prevent getting shocked if using electrical equipment. Also, always make sure to inspect every piece of equipment before you operate it. Replace any frayed cords or damaged pieces before using the equipment [source: Princeton].