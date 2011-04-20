Almost every child wants to sleep in a bunk bed. Now is the chance for you to help fulfill your child's dream. If you build the bunk beds in the garage, check first that you will be able to get them to the bedroom without having to dismantle them -- you don't want to build then twice. Follow the instructions below to learn how to build a bunk bed.
Materials needed:
Advertisement
- Fourteen 2-by-4 pieces of wood, 6 feet (1.83 meters) long
- Additional 2-by-4 pieces of wood for the ladder
- Seven 2-by-6 pieces of wood, 6 feet (1.83 meters) long
- Plywood
- Carriage bolts
- Screws
- Nails
Here's what you do:
- Take four of the 2-by-6 lengths. These will be the length of the beds.
- Cut 2-by-6s into four 42-inch (1-meter) lengths. These will be the width of the beds.
- Screw together the pieces from steps 1 and 2 making two rectangular bed frames. Make sure the frames are secure.
- Cut 2-by-4s into 42-inch (1-meter) pieces. Screw these pieces widthwise across the frames. These will support the plywood that the mattresses will rest on. Fit the pieces of wood 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) from the bottom of the bed frame, and 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) apart from each other.
- Cut the plywood to fit into the frame. Place it in the frame, so it rests on the supports you just fitted. This is the mattress support.
- Cut 2-by-4 pieces of wood into four 57½-inch (1.46-meter) lengths. These will be the upright posts.
- Decide how high you want the beds to be set at. Nail the bed frames to the posts at the desired height.
- Check that bed frames are level. Make any adjustments necessary, and attach the frames with the carriage bolts.
- Make guard rails by attaching 2-by-4s to each side of the beds.
- Attach four 42-inch (1-meter) 2-by-4s to the upright posts at the ends of the beds. These are the end rails [sources: Furniture, Build Eazy].
- Make a ladder by screwing some more 42-inch (1-meter) 2-by-4s horizontally between two end rails. The 2-by-4s should be approximately 10 inches (4 centimeters) apart. How many you use will depend on how high the top bed is.