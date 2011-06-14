How to Build a Chicken Coop

Decide where to build the coop. Pick a place situated on high ground so the chickens won't be sitting in puddles when it rains.

Make a peaked roof. Nail two rectangular sheets of tin roofing to each other. Place them across the top of the structure, and bend them into an upside-down V. The two pieces of tin should be attached at the roof's peak. Secure the bottom edges of the tin roof to the wooden beams. The roof will protect the chickens from rain.