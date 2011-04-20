How to Build a Clubhouse

A clubhouse is a place for kids to play in a world of their own. Building a clubhouse is the perfect project that you and your child can do together. A clubhouse can be made anywhere, and from anything. Simply choose a spot and follow these instructions to build your child a clubhouse.
Materials needed:
Advertisement
We'll make a 10-foot (3-meter) square clubhouse.
- Mark 10-foot (3-meter) squares on the five pieces of plywood. These will be the walls and the roof.
- Cut the five pieces of plywood along the marks, using the electric saw.
- Nail three panels together at the corners, to form a box. These are three walls of the clubhouse.
- Mark an opening on the fourth panel. We'll make our doorway 3-feet (.9 meters) wide and 5-feet (1.5 meters) high.
- Cut out the doorway opening.
- Nail the fourth wall to the other three walls to complete the square.
- Nail the fifth piece of plywood to the top of the clubhouse. This is the roof [sources: Uttoransen, Beer Masters].
Your clubhouse is complete and ready.