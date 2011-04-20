Please enter terms to search for.

  HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. How to Build

How to Build a Clubhouse

by HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

A clubhouse is a place for kids to play in a world of their own. Building a clubhouse is the perfect project that you and your child can do together. A clubhouse can be made anywhere, and from anything. Simply choose a spot and follow these instructions to build your child a clubhouse.

Materials needed:

  • Five sheets of plywood, at least 10-feet (3-meters) square
  • Electric saw
  • Hammer
  • Nails
  • Tape measure
  • Pencil

We'll make a 10-foot (3-meter) square clubhouse.

  1. Mark 10-foot (3-meter) squares on the five pieces of plywood. These will be the walls and the roof.
  2. Cut the five pieces of plywood along the marks, using the electric saw.
  3. Nail three panels together at the corners, to form a box. These are three walls of the clubhouse.
  4. Mark an opening on the fourth panel. We'll make our doorway 3-feet (.9 meters) wide and 5-feet (1.5 meters) high.
  5. Cut out the doorway opening.
  6. Nail the fourth wall to the other three walls to complete the square.
  7. Nail the fifth piece of plywood to the top of the clubhouse. This is the roof [sources: Uttoransen, Beer Masters].

Your clubhouse is complete and ready.

