How to Build a Concrete Home

In the past, most homes were built with wood and brick. But with more difficult weather conditions, rising costs in heat and maintenance upkeep, concrete has become an increasingly popular material for building houses [source: McMichael]. Read the tips listed below to learn about how you can build your dream home out of concrete.
- Research the use of Insulating Concrete Forms (ICF). They are as durable and safe as concrete blocks, but they're cheaper and easier to build with. The ICFs will conserve your heat and air conditioning to save you money in the long run. As well, ICFs are guaranteed to protect your family and property in extreme weather conditions, including hurricanes and earthquakes. Traditional concrete blocks may prove to be more difficult for subcontractors to work with once you have built the foundation [source: Carter].
- Contact an ICF contractor to discuss your blueprints and the plot of land that you plan to build on. With the increasing popularity of concrete forms, you should be able to find a contractor in your area or one who is willing to travel to your home base. He can provide you with pictures of similar projects and give you estimates on the cost and materials you'll need to build a house out of ICF [source: ICF Homes].
- Order your ICF blocks after you finalize your plans. Similar to children's Lego blocks, these concrete blocks come off of the truck re-enforced with steel bars and ready to be assembled. With the right tools, the right builders and efficient contractors, your concrete home will be ready in a faction of the time it takes to build a traditional wood and brick home [source: ICF Homes].