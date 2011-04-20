How to Build an Exterior Door Jamb

A new and attractive door can make a world of difference to your house. The door jamb plays an important role in making your house burglarproof. One good kick and your door will fly open, so it's important that you have a strong door jamb to protect you and make it difficult for thieves to break into your house. The door jamb is the vertical portion of the frame that runs along the sides of the door. If you have to replace or repair a door jamb it's most advisable to build an entire new door frame. Installing a new door frame is not a difficult task and can be learned by understanding the simple steps involved. Let's have a look at those steps and instructions.
Materials needed
Here's what to do:
- Measure the height and width of the door using the tape measure. Since the door opening must be bigger than the door in order for the door to fit, add a few inches (centimeters) to the opening on each side.
- Cut two studs to the height that you measured, using the electric saw. Set them upright on each side of the door opening.
- Cut one stud to the width of the door and place it on top of the door opening. Nail this header (top piece) to the studs that you put on the side. You now have a frame.
- Nail one door jamb to the wood frame you built, on the hinge side. This is where you'll hang the door. Wedge thin wooden shims between the frame and the jamb so everything will be level.
- Nail the other jamb to the wood frame.
- Mark the places for the hinges with a pencil.
- Screw the hinges in place.
- Hang the door by attaching it to the hinges.
- Make sure the door swings freely and has space to open and close [sources: Caldwells, Tipdeck].