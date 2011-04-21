How to Build Forms for Concrete Steps

Replacing old wooden steps with concrete ones is a worthwhile project that might increase the value of your house. When installing concrete steps, you have to make sure that you build the right number of steps for the height of the entrance. Before building the steps, you have to make a wood form, or frame, into which to pour the concrete. This form will be a hollow model of your steps.

Here's how to build a form for two concrete steps.

Materials needed:

2-by-6 boards

2-by-4 boards

Cement

Gravel

Nails

Here's what to do: