You have a horse running free in a big field but the bad weather is coming. You need to build a shelter to protect your horse from the inclement weather. It isn't difficult to construct a three-sided shelter out in the field. It will be easier if you place it on flat ground. Make sure, if possible, that the open side is away from the direction of the wind. Don't build the shelter where it's likely to flood [source: Pet Place]. Read below to learn how to build a horse shelter.

Materials needed:

4-by-4 pieces of wood

2-by-4 pieces of wood

Cement

Strong, thick plywood

Tin roofing

Here's what to do:

Mark the area where you want the horse shelter to be. Dig a 4-foot-deep (1.2-meter-deep) post hole at each corner of the site. Cut two 4-by-4s into 10-foot (3-meter) lengths. Cut two 4-by-4s into 9-foot (2.7-meter) lengths. Place one 10-foot (3-meter) post upright in a hole at what will be the open side of the shelter. Fill the hole with cement to hold the post in place. Place another 10-foot (3-meter) post at the other corner of the open side of the shelter. Fill the hole with cement, as above. Repeat the procedure, placing the two 9-foot (2.7-meter) posts at the remaining corners, at the back of the shelter. Wait for the cement to dry and harden. Make a frame by screwing 2-by-4 pieces of lumber between the side and back posts. You should have at least three horizontal 2-by-4 pieces of wood on each of the walls. Make a frame for the roof. You should have at least three horizontal 2-by-4 pieces of wood across the roof. Attach the plywood to the inside of the frame. Attach either planks or strong metal to the outside of the frame. The roof frame can be covered with tin [sources: Pet Place Horse Barn ].

Your horse will be snug in the winter winds.