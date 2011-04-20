How to Build a One Minute Timer

Pour 2 cups of sand into one of the bottles, using a funnel.

Trace the opening of the second bottle on the card stock.

Cut out the circle and punch a hole in the middle.

Tape this circle over the opening of the bottle that has the sand in it.

Place the bottles one on top of the other, neck-to-neck, with the card stock piece in between. Tape the bottles together in a way that you can remove the tape, for adjustment.

Stand the bottles so the sand is in the upper bottle.

Time the how long it takes the sand to flow from one bottle to the other. Adjust the amount of sand until it takes one minute for the sand to flow from the top bottle to the bottom bottle.