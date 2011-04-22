How to Build a Porch Roof

You have an outside porch and you want to cover it with a roof, so you can enjoy it, rain or shine. Building a porch roof can be as complicated as you want, but here is a simple method for building a roof over a porch. We will build a roof for a porch in your backyard.
Materials needed:
Here's what to do:
- Erect support posts for the roof. Cut 4-by-4 posts as long as you wish the height of the roof to be. Dig holes 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) deep in the ground alongside the porch. Dig one hole at each corner of the porch. Place the posts in holes. Make sure the posts are supported by stones in the holes, so they remain vertical. Pour concrete into the holes and leave to set.
- Construct a frame for the top of the posts. Measure two 2-by-8 pieces of wood the length of the porch and two 2-by-8 pieces of wood the width of the porch. Add 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) to each measurement for overhang. Cut the pieces of wood. Attach them to each other to make a rectangular frame.
- Cut the cross pieces of the frame. Cut 2-by-4 pieces of wood to make cross bars for the frame. Attach them across the depth of the frame, 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) apart.
- Attach the frame to the top of the support posts. Attach the frame to the top of the support posts with heavy duty bolts. You'll probably need help with this.
- Lay the roof on the frame. Screw the correct size of 5/8 plywood to the top of the frame. Make sure you cut it big enough to overhang the frame by at least 2 inches (5 centimeters) on each side.
- Cover the plywood. Cover the plywood with roofing felt. This can be tacked on with roofing tacks [sources: Must Know How, Bukisa].