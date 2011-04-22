How to Build a Porch Roof

You have an outside porch and you want to cover it with a roof, so you can enjoy it, rain or shine. Building a porch roof can be as complicated as you want, but here is a simple method for building a roof over a porch. We will build a roof for a porch in your backyard.

Materials needed:

Advertisement

4-by-4 pieces of wood

2-by-8 pieces of wood

2-by-4 pieces of wood

Heavy duty bolts

Screws

5/8 inch plywood

Roofing felt

Roofing tacks

Here's what to do: