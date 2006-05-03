How to Do Drain Repairs

Plumbing aids, such as plumbers' snakes, are great for clearing clogs in toilets and drains. Check out this article at HowStuffWorks for helpful tips. 2009 HowStuffWorks

There are a number of plumbing repairs that require immediate attention. Chief among these is a clogged drain. Everyone knows the inconvenience and mess that accompany a sluggish drain. Even so, many people wait until the drain stops completely before they take corrective action. Sometimes a clog can be cleared with a simpl­e homemade remedy.

If you have a moderately clogged drain, try this homemade drain cleaner: Pour 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain followed by 1/2 cup of vinegar. Be careful. The two ingredients interact with foaming and fumes, so replace the drain cover loosely. Let the concoction set for about three hours before running water.

If you know the slow drain is from grease, try this treatment: Pour in 1/2 cup of salt and 1/2 cup of baking soda followed by a teakettle of boiling water. Allow to sit overnight.

If the homemade drain cleaners don't work, try the steps on the following pages.