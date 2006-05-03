How to Do Drain Repairs

­Cover overflow opening in basin or tub with wet cloth. Most kitchen sinks don't have an overflow vent, but, if you're working on one of two side-by-side basins, plug the other basin's drain opening with wet cloths. In homes that have two bathrooms back to back in adjacent rooms, both may be connected to the same drain. In such cases you must block the other basin at both its drain and overflow vent. Shower facilities seldom have overflow vents; bathtubs do. Cover all of them with wet cloths for plunger to work properly.

What You'll Need Here's what you'll want to have on hand when clearing a clogged drain: Wet cloths

Plunger

Petroleum jelly

Commercial drain opener

Drain-and-trap auger

Bucket

Wire coat hanger

Stiff brush