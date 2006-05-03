Home & Garden
How to Do Faucet Repairs

by Fix-It Club

How to Repair a Spray Hose

©2006 Publications International, Ltd. A spray hose is attached under the sink at the base of the spout assembly. The entire spray assembly can be removed from the top of the sink by unscrewing it and pulling it out through the hose guide.

Many modern sink faucets are fitted with spray hose units, and these units occasionally leak or malfunction. The assembly has a diverter valve within the spout body, a flexible hose connected to the spout under the sink, and a spray head with an activating lever and an aerator assembly. The spray head body and lever are part of a sealed unit; if it malfunctions, the unit must be replaced with an identical unit. Other parts of the spray system, however, can be repaired. In this section, we'll provide detailed instructions on how to service the various parts of a spray hose.

Step 4: Reassemble aerator, making sure you get all parts positioned in proper order and direction.

What You'll Need

Here are the tools for repairing an aerator:

  • Adjustable wrenches
  • Clean cloth
  • Fine-bristled stiff brush
  • Vinegar
  • Penknife

