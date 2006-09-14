How to Repair a Toilet

The toilet is one of the most important fixtures in your home. Although toilets are sturdy and reliable components of the plumbing system, it’s a rare homeowner or apartment-dweller who never has any problems with a toilet. Clogging is perhaps the most common toilet trouble, but it is far from the only one. The tank, for example, can make all sorts of strange noises, or water can run continuously. Fortunately, most toilet troubles can be fixed by a do-it-yourself plumber.

If you're a do-it-yourself kind of person, learning some quick fixes can keep you from calling the plumber. In this article, we're going to explain various issues related to repairing toilets.



