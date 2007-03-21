View Enlarged Image Plumbing in your home consists of two distinct systems: supply, bringing fresh water in, and drainage, taking wastewater out. See more plumbing pictures.

Plumbing is your house's circulatory system, running unseen behind the walls and under the floorboards, mysteriously carrying water to and fro. The first hint of trouble may send you running for the list of plumbers in your phonebook. However, things may not be as bad as they seem.

The previews at the bottom of this page will take you to articles explaining how you can make your own simple plumbing repairs. Whether it's fixtures, toilets, or even the pipes themselves, many home plumbing fixes are easier than you might think, and these pages will show you the way.

Check out these articles about plumbing:

How to Fix Sinks, Tubs, and Drains

All plumbing comes down to pipes and the fixtures that let water in from those pipes and take water back out. Tackle clogs, flow problems, leaks, and other woes that afflict your plumbing system.

How to Fix a Toilet

A broken toilet can cause great distress in the household. Find relief with the advice in this article, including instructions on removing clogs, replacing the seat, and correcting flushing problems.

How To Fix Pipes

Some plumbing problems are located beyond the fixtures. To get at troublesome pipes, follow these instructions to locate and solve the problem yourself.

Plumbing Troubleshooting

Often the first step in making plumbing repairs is correctly identifying the problem in the first place. These charts list a variety of common plumbing problems, which will help you take the right steps to get your pipes working again.

