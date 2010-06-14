5 Pieces of Protective Gear for DIY

Protect vulnerable fingers (and your manicure!) with gloves. JupiterImages/Getty Images/Photos.com/ Thinkstock

A pair of good-quality all-purpose work gloves is a staple piece of protection gear for house duties. Wear them when handling heavy or sharp objects that can pierce your skin, including wood furniture or planks that can splinter. There's no "right" kind of glove for you, as it's a matter of personal preference. There are many styles available that vary by fit, material and extra features. Select a pair with characteristics that are best suited for your most common chores and projects. Tight-fitting styles make it easier to handle items and to feel what you're doing through the material. Softer, thinner fabrics like cotton or polypropylene might be more comfortable, but they aren't as hardy as leather or rubber. Some gloves are made with gripping material on the inside pad of the hand or fingertips, which can help you grasp objects as you're working.