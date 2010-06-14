Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Remodeling

5 Pieces of Protective Gear for DIY

by Echo Surina
2

Kneepads and Portable Mats

Kneepads aren't just for roller blading; they're essential when you're doing a DIY job that requires a lot of kneeling.
Kneepads aren't just for roller blading; they're essential when you're doing a DIY job that requires a lot of kneeling.
Thomas Northcut/Photodisc/Thinkstock

Whether you're fixing a leaking pipe under your sink, laying tile or scrubbing baseboards, these DIY projects will require that you kneel down. To keep your knees bruise- and ache-free, use kneepads or a portable mat. There are loads of styles and materials to choose from. If you need to get up and down and reposition yourself often, kneepads work great. On the other hand, if you can work from the same spot on the ground, a portable foam work mat or even an automotive vinyl work mat might be more comfortable. Kneepads cost around $5, while mats are more costly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Shared Walls: Why Fixing Cracks Should Be at the Top of Your DIY List

How to Make Kitchen Cabinet Doors

How to Hang Wallpaper Border

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement