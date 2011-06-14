How to Choose the Correct Basement Wall Repair Method

Basements often suffer from leakage and seepage problems in the springtime when snow and ice begin to melt, and throughout the year after heavy rains.

Seepage is when groundwater comes slowly through the wall's pores, appearing as a damp spot or spots. Leakage is when groundwater comes through joints and cracks in the wall quickly because the water is pressurized. These problems only occur when the foundation walls or surrounding soil is wet and the foundation also has a weak spot. After you've found the source of the wetness, you can remedy the problem as follows:

Advertisement