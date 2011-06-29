How to Find Drafts in a House

House drafts let heat escape from your home during the winter and allow heat to seep in during the summer, which can be uncomfortable, unhealthy, environmentally unfriendly and expensive. Finding and eliminating drafts in your home can decrease your energy bills by up to 10 percent [source: BC Hydro]. Read the list below and learn how to find the drafts in your home.

Windows are the most common places for drafts. Move your hand over the window frames of your house -- can you feel a soft breeze? Heavy curtains will often contain the draft. Older houses may require caulking or weather stripping. In extreme cases, consider purchasing energy-efficient windows [source: BC Hydro ].

The front and back doors of your home may be drafty, too. Heat can escape from the opening at the bottom of your doors or through the door frames. Installing a door sweep to the bottom of the door can keep drafts out. You can also replace your screen door with a storm door, which will better prevent drafts from entering your home [source: McCluskey ].

Chimneys are drafty by definition. Pay close attention to the air flow near your fireplace. Cover the opening securely when the fireplace is not in use [source: Krigger ].

Attics, basements and eaves are where the most heat is lost. Examine the insulation there and determine whether it was installed properly [source: McCluskey ].

Electrical outlets and lighting fixtures can also be problematic. Visit your local hardware store to purchase draft-proofing gaskets [source: BC Hydro ].

You can also find drafts by walking around the inside of your home with a lit candle. If the flame flickers or goes out, you'll know there's a draft nearby [source: King].

Finally, your energy company may offer free home inspections to help you save money and protect the environment.