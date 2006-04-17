How to Hang an Interior Door in 4 Steps

It's not as hard as you think to install an interior door. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Hanging or installing a door isn't as difficult as it may seem. Replacing an existing door is easy if the new door core is the same size. Installing a door in a new par­tition wall is also very easy if you buy a prehung door so you don't have to build the door frame yourself. In fact, you probably can tackle this home improvement project in an hour or two if you have the necessary materials and tools ready.

What You'll Need

Here are the tools you'll want to have on hand to hang an interior door:

Prehung door

Level

Cedar shingle shims

Hammer

16d­ finishing nails

Nail set

Wood putty

10d finishing nails

Wood sealer

Installing a Prehung Door

Prehung doors are the easiest to install. These doors come already set in a frame, and one side of the frame has been trimmed with molding. Usually, the hardware has been installed, too, making the process even easier.To buy a prehung door, you need to know the size of the rough door opening. There are approximately 3 inches at the side jambs and 11/2 inches at the head jamb for fitting purposes.