How to Hang an Interior Door in 4 Steps

Hanging or installing a door isn't as difficult as it may seem. Replacing an existing door is easy if the new door core is the same size. Installing a door in a new partition wall is also very easy if you buy a prehung door so you don't have to build the door frame yourself. In fact, you probably can tackle this home improvement project in an hour or two if you have the necessary materials and tools ready.
What You'll Need
Here are the tools you'll want to have on hand to hang an interior door:
- Prehung door
- Level
- Cedar shingle shims
- Hammer
- 16d finishing nails
- Nail set
- Wood putty
- 10d finishing nails
- Wood sealer
Installing a Prehung Door
Prehung doors are the easiest to install. These doors come already set in a frame, and one side of the frame has been trimmed with molding. Usually, the hardware has been installed, too, making the process even easier.To buy a prehung door, you need to know the size of the rough door opening. There are approximately 3 inches at the side jambs and 11/2 inches at the head jamb for fitting purposes.