How to Install Vinyl Soffit and Fascia

Measure the area to be covered by the fascia.

Cut the fascia to size, if necessary.

Punch a hole every 6 to 12 inches (15.2 to 30.5 centimeters) along the top surface of the fascia, using a snaplock punch.

Insert the top of the fascia into the finishing trim with the bottom return leg covering the F-channel.

Drill a hole every 24 to 36 inches (61 to 91.4 centimeters) through the fascia, F-channel and soffit groove, using a 3/16-inch bit. Then hammer a nail in each hole.

Cut a piece of fascia cover 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) long. Skip this step if you have a corner cap.

Mark a vertical center line on the back of the corner.

Create a 90 degree cutout at the center of the bottom flange; each side of the cutout should be at a 45-degree angle.

Fold the cover over the vertical center line with a hand seamer.

Trim the ends of the cover at its corners.

Punch the top edge of the corner cap with a snaplock punch.