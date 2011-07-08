How to Learn about Electrical Wiring

Electricity is a very important component of the construction of a house. Lights, appliances, air conditioning and heating, and security systems all run on electricity. Electrical wiring is essential to installing electricity in a house. All electrical-wiring work must be done by a licensed electrician, must follow the National Electric Code (NEC) and must be done according to codes set forth by the local building codes [source: CassaDaga, BLS]. So how can you learn about electrical wiring and become a licensed electrician? Most electricians learn their trade through apprenticeship programs that combine on-the-job training with classroom study [source: BLS], such as the ones listed below.

Home Builders Institute This is a 12-month program offered by the Home Builders Institute, which is part of the National Association of Home Builders. You will learn many skills in this course, including how to cut, bend and install wiring, how to hook up electrical appliances, and how to install switches and light fixtures. Once you graduate from this course you will have entry-level skills and will be able to get a job as an electrical apprentice [source: This is a 12-month program offered by the Home Builders Institute, which is part of the National Association of Home Builders. You will learn many skills in this course, including how to cut, bend and install wiring, how to hook up electrical appliances, and how to install switches and light fixtures. Once you graduate from this course you will have entry-level skills and will be able to get a job as an electrical apprentice [source: Cassadaga ].

Mountain Plains Learning Experience Guide Electrical Wiring Rough-In. This four-unit course will teach you about outlet and switch boxes, wiring, service entrance, and signal and low voltage systems [source: This four-unit course will teach you about outlet and switch boxes, wiring, service entrance, and signal and low voltage systems [source: Arneson ].

Everest Institute This institute offers a variety of courses, in which students will learn scientific, mathematical and technical skills and gain knowledge in how to plan, install and change a variety of electrical power systems [source: This institute offers a variety of courses, in which students will learn scientific, mathematical and technical skills and gain knowledge in how to plan, install and change a variety of electrical power systems [source: Everest ].

Anne Arundel Community College This community college offers a variety of courses about electrical wiring. These include courses for homeowners wanting to learn how to do simple projects, students considering embarking on a career as an electrician, and continuing training for licensed electricians [source: This community college offers a variety of courses about electrical wiring. These include courses for homeowners wanting to learn how to do simple projects, students considering embarking on a career as an electrician, and continuing training for licensed electricians [source: AACC ].

You can find a school near you by consulting one of the numerous online directories of trade schools and community colleges.