A headboard is a vertical board at the end of a bed, behind where your head rests [source: Cambridge Dictionary]. The headboard is usually attached to the frame of the bed, and its purpose is to keep the pillows in place while you are sleeping. It is also an integral part of the decor, as it can be designed to match the furniture in the room. Headboards can be covered with material, upholstered, tufted or padded. We will now show you how to make a padded headboard.

Materials needed:

¼ inch plywood

Foam padding or batting

Fabric of your choice

Staple gun

Glue

Here's what to do:

Measure the width of your bed. Cut the plywood to the size of the headboard, using your bed's width as a guide. Cut four strips of foam padding 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) wide. Two strips will be the width of the plywood and two strips will be the height of the plywood. Staple the strips along the perimeter of the plywood, on the side of the board facing the bed. The outer edges of the padding should be level with the edge of the plywood. Cut two sheets of foam padding 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) smaller than the plywood. Staple one sheet of padding within the strips of padding you stapled down in step 3. Glue the second sheet of padding on top of the sheet you just stapled. This will give the headboard a raised center. Measure your headboard. It will be a bit larger than the sheet of plywood you started with because it's now padded. Cut the fabric 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) longer and 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) wider than the headboard. Place the fabric over the headboard with 1½ inches (3.8 centimeters) overlapping on each side. Wrap the fabric around the back of the plywood and staple it down. If you want, you can staple Velcro strips along the edges of the back of the plywood and attach the fabric to the Velcro [source: Martha Stewart, Do It Yourself ].