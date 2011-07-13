If you are building your own deck or pier on the lake, you have to consider pouring concrete to create solid, lasting footings that will support your structure and the people on it. Creating a firm structure will ensure that your building lasts for years to come. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to pour concrete footing.

Materials:

Advertisement

Power hole auger

Waxed fiber tube

Concrete

Wooden stake

Posts

Anchor bolt

Here's what to do:

Dig holes for the number of footings you need to support your structure, using the power hole auger. The depth of the holes should be dependent upon the climate where you live. The footing must be at least 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) deeper than the frost line. In the winter, the water in the soil freezes. For the footings to remain supportive, they must extend deeper than the frozen soil. Also, the holes you dig should be at least twice as wide as the posts that you are inserting [source: Carter ]. Insert a piece of waxed fiber tube into the hole. The piece should be long enough to extend 2 inches (5 centimeters) above ground and 2 inches (5 centimeters) deeper than the hole. The tube should be positioned in the center of the hole and be able to wrap around the pole you will be inserting. Pour concrete into both the hole and the waxed fiber tube that you set in the middle of the hole. Pour it slowly and intermittently, stopping now and then to stir the concrete with a wooden stake to remove any air pockets. Smooth the surface with the wooden stake when you have finishing pouring the concrete. Insert your posts into the center of the waxed fiber tube, before the concrete has dried. The post should be long enough to touch the bottom of the hole and reach to 2 inches (5 centimeters) below the pier or deck's surface. Insert an anchor bolt to center each post [source: Vandervort ].