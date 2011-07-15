How to Remove Paint From Glass

Paint is very difficult to remove from any surface, and glass is no exception. Once the paint has dried, you cannot just wipe it off with a rag and water. If graffiti has been sprayed onto the glass, then the job is even more difficult. Regular paint remover just won't work on dried-up paint. Here is a technique that you can try to remove that paint from glass.

Materials needed:

Hand-held safety razor blade

Dish washing liquid

Bucket

Cloth

Cleaning pad

Here's what to do:

Fill the bucket with warm water and some dish washing liquid. Mix it until it becomes sudsy. Soak the cleaning pad in the solution. Scrub the window to remove any dirt and grime from the surface. Rinse the window. Wet the window again with the dish washing solution. Hold the razor blade at a 45 degree angle, and carefully and gently scrape the paint away. Make sure the glass is wet while you are scraping with the razor blade, otherwise you may scratch the glass. Alternatively, you can spray your razor blade with glass cleaner and then scrape away the paint. The glass cleaner will also prevent the razor from scratching the glass [source: Martha Stewart Wipe the glass with a clean rag. Check to see if all the paint has been removed. If there is still some paint on the glass, repeat the steps 5 and 6 until all the paint has been removed [sources: Minneapolis ].