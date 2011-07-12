How to Repair Sliding Glass Door Rollers

Sliding glass doors are ideal for allowing sunlight to enter and keeping intruders out. If you find that sliding your glass door open is difficult or that the door makes a screeching noise when sliding, there's no need to replace the door. There's not even any need to call a handyman. Read the simple steps outlined below and learn how to quickly and easily repair your sliding glass door rollers.

Remove the roller door from the doorframe. Your sliding glass door is made out of two glass doors: the one that remains stationary and the one that slides. How you remove the door depends on its design. You may have to lift the roller door out of the track and over the frame, or you may have to unscrew the stationary door from its frame and then lift the roller door out. Keep in mind that the doors are heavy. Always have a friend help you lift the door(s) [source: Pallas ].

Lay down the door. The rollers are at the top and/or at the bottom of the door. Unscrew the rollers and remove them.

Take a roller to your local hardware store and purchase a replacement. Always take the roller with you to the hardware store to avoid purchasing the wrong piece. If your door has a top and bottom roller, purchase two new rollers [source: Garskof ].

Screw the new roller(s) it in place.