How to Repair Sliding Glass Door Rollers

Remove the roller door from the doorframe. Your sliding glass door is made out of two glass doors: the one that remains stationary and the one that slides. How you remove the door depends on its design. You may have to lift the roller door out of the track and over the frame, or you may have to unscrew the stationary door from its frame and then lift the roller door out. Keep in mind that the doors are heavy. Always have a friend help you lift the door(s) [source: Pallas ].