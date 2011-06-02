How to Resurface a Bathtub

If the sight of your dull and stained bathtub drives you crazy but you don't want to spend the money on a new bathtub, consider resurfacing your old bathtub. Resurfacing gives an instant facelift to a tired and overused tub. With a few home hardware supplies and some perseverance, you can have your old bathtub looking as good as new in no time. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can resurface a bathtub.

Materials:

Shower cleaning solution

Sandpaper

Primer

Base coat

Top coat

Towels

Paintbrushes

Gloves

Masking tape

Here's what to do:

Put on the gloves for protection. Thoroughly wash your bathtub to remove any rust or residue. Totally dry all the sides and corners of the tub. Put masking tape on any surfaces you want to protect, such as around the drain and the area where your bathtub meets the wall [source: BRAOA ]. Sand away any stains. Make sure that you do a careful job so that the resurfacing materials can completely adhere to the remaining surface. Once you're done sanding the problem areas, rinse away any chips and shavings with water. It's recommended that you clean the areas that you just worked on with shower cleaning solution. Ensure that the tub is totally dry before moving to the next step [source: Goode ]. Apply an even layer of primer to the problems areas, using a paintbrush. Allow the primer to dry. Apply an even layer of base coat to the areas of your bathtub that you want to resurface, using another paintbrush. Ensure that the base coat is free of cracks or bubbles. Allow the base coat to dry completely. Apply an even layering of top coat to the areas of your bathtub that you want to resurface, using a third paintbrush. Ensure that the coat is evenly applied and free of cracks or bubbles. Allow the base coat to dry completely [source: Alward ].