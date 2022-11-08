How to Clean White Vans

Key Takeaways
- Prevent white Vans from getting extremely dirty by using a shoe fabric protector spray and shoe brush. Clean stains promptly to avoid setting.
- For cleaning, you can use a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide applied with a brush for canvas Vans, or a suede brush and leather conditioner for suede and leather Vans.
- Additionally, washing machine cleaning is an option for canvas Vans. Use cold water and the gentle cycle, then let them air-dry. But avoid this method for suede or leather Vans.
The whole world seems like it's stacked against white sneakers, what with all the mud, dirt, rain and such everywhere you go. White shoes, like white Vans, can seem particularly daunting to keep clean, thanks to their naturally porous surface.
However, a few tricks and a little extra effort are all you need to remove stubborn stains from your favorite white Vans shoes and return them to their former glory.
