How to Clean White Vans

First, it's worth it to note that the best offense is a good defense. In other words, don't let white shoes get extremely dirty to begin with, and your job will be a lot easier.

Consider investing in a shoe fabric protector spray and shoe brush. Then apply the product per the directions immediately to keep white canvas Vans looking their best. Don't forget to reapply, as directed!

Then, if your white Vans do manage to get dirty, clean them in a timely fashion. Stains that have time to set are much more difficult to remove. You can also buy a suede brush and leather conditioner to clean suede Vans and leather Vans.

If it's already too late for the preventive approach, there are plenty of hacks to get those sneakers bright white once more. Here are a few tried-and-true ways to clean white Vans.