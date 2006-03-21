How to Remove Candle Wax Stains

Removing Wax from Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove candle was stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex or Wool/washable:
- Scrape to remove excess.
- Place the stained area between two pieces of white blotting paper and press with a warm iron.
- Change the paper as it absorbs the stain. This stain can easily spread, so use care while pressing.
- On colorfast fabrics, white cotton, or linen, try pouring boiling water through the stain.
- After using either method, allow to dry.
- If any trace remains, flush with a stain-removing agent, such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- If any dye remains, sponge it with 1 part rubbing alcohol (do not use on acrylic or modacrylic fabric) mixed with 2 parts water.
- Rinse well with clear water and dry.