How to Remove Candle Wax Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Removing Wax from Washable Fibers

­Follow these steps to remove candle was stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex or Wool/washable:

­

  • Scrape to remove excess.
  • Place the stained area between two pieces of white blotting paper and press with a warm iron.
  • Change the paper as it absorbs the stain. This stain can easily spread, so use care while pressing.
  • On colorfast fabrics, white cotton, or linen, try pouring boiling water through the stain.
  • After using either method, allow to dry.
  • If any trace remains, flush with a stain-removing agent, such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • If any dye remains, sponge it with 1 part rubbing alcohol (do not use on acrylic or modacrylic fabric) mixed with 2 parts water.
  • Rinse well with clear water and dry.