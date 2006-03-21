How to Remove Candle Wax Stains

Removing Wax from Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove candle wax stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Bamboo, Bluestone, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Concrete, Copper, Enamel, Flagstone, Glass, Gold, Granite, Grout, lron, Ivory, Jade, Limestone, Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Sandstone, Slate, Stainless, Steel, Terrazzo, Tin, or Vinyl Clothing:
- Freeze to harden the wax, then gently scrape the residue from the surface. Take care not to scratch the surface.
- Wipe with a sponge dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent and water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
Follow these steps to remove wax stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, or Vinyl Tile:
- Freeze to harden the wax.
- Gently scrape it off with a metal spatula, taking care not to gouge the stained surface.
- Dip a corner of a clean cloth into rubbing alcohol and wipe stain.
- Wash and wipe dry.
- Polish or wax as usual.