How to Remove Candle Wax Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Removing Wax from Carpet

­Follow these steps to remove candle wax from your synthetic or wool carpet:

  • ­Freeze to harden the wax.
  • Gently scrape to remove excess from the surface.
  • To prevent damage to the backing, add a small amount of Afta Cleaning Fluid or K2r Spot Lifter.
  • Blot with an absorbent pad.
  • Continue until no more stain is removed.
  • If a dye remains, dilute one part rubbing alcohol with two parts water and apply it to the stain in small amounts, blotting well after each application.
  • Allow to dry.