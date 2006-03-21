How to Remove Candle Wax Stains

Removing Wax from Carpet
Follow these steps to remove candle wax from your synthetic or wool carpet:
- Freeze to harden the wax.
- Gently scrape to remove excess from the surface.
- To prevent damage to the backing, add a small amount of Afta Cleaning Fluid or K2r Spot Lifter.
- Blot with an absorbent pad.
- Continue until no more stain is removed.
- If a dye remains, dilute one part rubbing alcohol with two parts water and apply it to the stain in small amounts, blotting well after each application.
- Allow to dry.