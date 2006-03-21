How to Remove Candle Wax Stains

Flickering candles set a lovely mood, but don't let wax stains ruin your evening. Publications International, Ltd.

­

Candlelight sets a romantic mood. A sip of wine. Soft music. Then, whoops! Candle wax suddenly drips on your valuable silver, your wood dining table, or your sleeve as you reach for your date's hand. You need to quickly get rid of the wax stain so you can get the mood back on track.

The first step in removing candle wax stains is to identify the stained material. Then, follow up with the appropriate steps as soon as possible. Here's how to remove stains from:­