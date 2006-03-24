How to Remove Coffee Stains

Acetates, Fiberglass and Rayon
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, and Triacetate:
- Blot up with a clean cloth.
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with water.
- Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with the wet spotter and vinegar.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water. Repeat until no more stain is removed.
If a stain remains:
- Moisten it with a solution of enzyme presoak and warm water (follow directions on label).
- Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry.
- Let it stand for at least 30 minutes.
- Add more solution if needed to keep the area warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread.
- When the stain is removed, or no more is being lifted, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)