There's no use crying over spilt milk. But there is a use for the following stain removal tips to remove cream and milk stains.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool/nonwashable

Remove any excess immediately. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Then apply dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the pad and stain moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent. If any stain remains, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes. Add more solution if needed to keep the area warm and damp, but do not allow the wet area to spread. When no more stain is being lifted, flush the area thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex, Wool/washable

Immediately remove any excess matter. Sponge the stain with K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change pad as it picks up the stain. Keep stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain remains, apply a few drops of dishwashing detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the area, then tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains). Keep the stain moist with detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad. Flush well with water to remove all ammonia and allow to dry.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe up any excess spill immediately. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Alabaster, Marble

Wipe up any excess spill. Mix a few drops of ammonia with 1 cup of rubbing alcohol. Soak a white blotter (about the size of the stain) in the solution and place it over the area. Cover it with a heavy object. Continue applying the solution until the oil has been drawn out and any remaining stain has been bleached out. If any stain does persist, make a poultice from bleach, water, and powdered detergent. Apply it to the stain. Cover with a damp cloth to minimize drying. Remove when the stain has been bleached out.

