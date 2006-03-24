How to Remove Coffee Stains

Everyone has had their slippery experiences with scalding coffee. And they can leave scars: the type that need to be removed. Here's how you can remove all traces of coffee spills.
With these stain removal tips, and simple tools like wet or dry blotters, you won't have to take any lumps with your coffee.
After you identify the material that has the stain, follow the steps on each page to remove it:
- Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon and Triacetate
- Synthetic fabrics like Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex
- Surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Grout, lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering and Zinc
- Alabaster and Marble
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate and Terrazzo
- Burlap, Silk and Wool
- Carpets and Foam Rubber
- Cotton and Linen
- Felt and Fur
- Leather and Suede
- Porcelain
- Silver
- Wood