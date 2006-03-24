How to Remove Coffee Stains

Carpets and Foam Rubber
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Synthetic Carpet, Wool Carpet and Foam Rubber:
- Blot up what you can.
- Apply Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover, Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, or Afta Carpet Stain Remover.
- Flush the stain with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid laundry or dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar.
- Blot with a clean pad and rinse well with water.
If the stain remains:
- Use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).
- Blot and flush alternately until no more stain is left.
- Sponge the area well with water.
- Blot all excess liquid and place a clean pad over the area and weight it down.
- When no more is being absorbed, allow the area to thoroughly air dry. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)