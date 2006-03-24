Home & Garden
How to Remove Coffee Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Carpets and Foam Rubber

Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Synthetic Carpet, Wool Carpet and Foam Rubber:

  • Blot up what you can.
  • Apply Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover, Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, or Afta Carpet Stain Remover.
  • Flush the stain with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid laundry or dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar.
  • Blot with a clean pad and rinse well with water.

If the stain remains:

  • Use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).
  • Blot and flush alternately until no more stain is left.
  • Sponge the area well with water.
  • Blot all excess liquid and place a clean pad over the area and weight it down.
  • When no more is being absorbed, allow the area to thoroughly air dry. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)

