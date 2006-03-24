Home & Garden
How to Remove Coffee Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cotton and Linen

Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Cotton and Linen:

  • Blot up excess.
  • Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area before laundering) with Shout Liquid Laundry Stain Remover, then launder immediately.
  • If that is not possible, soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent for 15 minutes.
  • Rinse well with water.
  • Next, sponge the stain with rubbing alcohol.
  • Rinse and allow to dry.
  • If the stain remains, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).
  • Rinse well with water and dry.
  • Launder as soon as possible.

Another method that has worked:

  • Stretch the stained area over a bowl and secure with a rubber band.
  • Pour boiling water through the stain from a height of 2 to 3 feet. Stand back to avoid splatters.
  • Although cotton and linen can stand boiling water, some of the finishes and colors used on the fabrics might be damaged by such harsh treatment.
  • Be sure to test on an inconspicuous corner first. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)

Recommended

