How to Remove Coffee Stains

Blot up excess.

Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area before laundering) with Shout Liquid Laundry Stain Remover, then launder immediately.

If that is not possible, soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent for 15 minutes.

Rinse well with water.

Next, sponge the stain with rubbing alcohol.

Rinse and allow to dry.

If the stain remains, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).

Rinse well with water and dry.