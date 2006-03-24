How to Remove Coffee Stains

Cotton and Linen
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Cotton and Linen:
- Blot up excess.
- Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area before laundering) with Shout Liquid Laundry Stain Remover, then launder immediately.
- If that is not possible, soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent for 15 minutes.
- Rinse well with water.
- Next, sponge the stain with rubbing alcohol.
- Rinse and allow to dry.
- If the stain remains, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label).
- Rinse well with water and dry.
- Launder as soon as possible.
Another method that has worked:
- Stretch the stained area over a bowl and secure with a rubber band.
- Pour boiling water through the stain from a height of 2 to 3 feet. Stand back to avoid splatters.
- Although cotton and linen can stand boiling water, some of the finishes and colors used on the fabrics might be damaged by such harsh treatment.
- Be sure to test on an inconspicuous corner first. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)