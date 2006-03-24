How to Remove Coffee Stains

Felt and Fur
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Felt, Synthetic Fur and Natural Fur:
- Blot up what you can without forcing the stain further into the fibers.
- Mix a mild soap in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
- Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply.
- Rinse with a cloth dipped in clear water and wrung nearly dry.
If an oily residue remains:
- Powder the stain with an absorbent such as cornmeal.
- Don't push the powder into the fibers or pelt.
- Give it plenty of time to work.
- Gently brush or shake it out.
- Repeat if necessary.
- Make sure the material is dry before applying powder. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)