  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Coffee Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Felt and Fur

Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Felt, Synthetic Fur and Natural Fur:

  • Blot up what you can without forcing the stain further into the fibers.
  • Mix a mild soap in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
  • Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply.
  • Rinse with a cloth dipped in clear water and wrung nearly dry.

If an oily residue remains:

  • Powder the stain with an absorbent such as cornmeal.
  • Don't push the powder into the fibers or pelt.
  • Give it plenty of time to work.
  • Gently brush or shake it out.
  • Repeat if necessary.
  • Make sure the material is dry before applying powder. (If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.)

