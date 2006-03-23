How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:
- Presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes.
- Rinse well.
- Launder as soon as possible.
If stain still remains:
Advertisement
- Mix a solution of 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water.
- Be sure to test on a hidden seam first, then carefully, using an eyedropper, drop solution onto stain.
- Blot with an absorbent pad.
- Flush with clear water.
- Place an absorbent pad over the stain and weight it down.
- When no more liquid is absorbed, allow it to thoroughly air dry.